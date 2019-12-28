Cong takes out 'Maha rally' in Kerala demanding suspension of

Intensifying its protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress in Kerala took out a "Maha Rally" to the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, demanding the suspension of the law and to stop the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Addressing party workers, Former Union Finance minister P Chidambaram said the party's demand was to suspend CAA and completely stop NRC.

"Our demand is to suspend CAA and to completely stop NRC. These are our demands and we will continue to fight until they are met," the Congress leader said.

In every way, CAA was "unconstitutional," Chidambaram said adding he was confident that the Supreme court would strike it down. As long as Congress is alive in this country, the implementation of CAA will not be allowed, he said.

"The Citizenship Amendment Act destroys the very basis of our Constitution. If they had two-thirds of majority in Parliament, they would have amended the Constitution," the Congress leader claimed.

Since the BJP led NDA government at the Centre was unable to amend the Constitution, they are amending it through the "backdoor," he said and termed the CAA and NRC as most "illogical" and "unconstitutional". The rally, which began from Martyr's column, was led by KPCC President, Mullapally Ramachandran, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala, besides Chidambaram.

Hundreds of party workers, including MPs and MLAs, are among those who participated. The rally was being held as part of the "Save The Constitution-Save India" campaign of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Kerala here.

According to CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there, would not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. The Act said refugees of the six communities would be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 earlier..

