Six arrested for poppy cultivation in West Bengal

Six persons were arrested for allegedly cultivating poppy in West Bengal's Malda district and the crop used to prepare opium was destroyed, police said on Saturday. Based on a complaint, police personnel conducted a search operation in a village under the Baishnabnagar police station area on Friday and poppy plants cultivated on three acre of land were destroyed, Malda Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that they were involved in running business of poppy plants, the SP said. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.