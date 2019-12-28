Left Menu
Development News Edition

Devotees in Bhopal's Sankatmochan temple cover deities with woollen clothes

Devotees in Bhopal's Sankatmochan Temple on Saturday covered the idols of Hindu deities with woollen clothes in an act of faith.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 15:53 IST
Devotees in Bhopal's Sankatmochan temple cover deities with woollen clothes
A devotee in Bhopal's Sankatmochan Temple talking to ANI here on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Devotees in Bhopal's Sankatmochan Temple on Saturday covered the idols of Hindu deities with woollen clothes in an act of faith. "Because of our faith, we have adorned the idols with woollen clothes. Every winter we do this, as a matter of faith," the Sankatmochan temple priest told ANI.

Idols of Hindu deities, including Krishna and Ganesh, were covered with woollen clothes by the ardent believers. People were seen flocking the temple offering prayers to the idols adorned in warm clothes.

"For the first time in my life, I am seeing such a sight that the idols of gods have been covered with woollen clothes. It looks really good," said Payal Lodhi, a devotee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Rani Mukerji terms making of 'Mardaani 2' extremely risky

Rani Mukerji-starrer thriller Mardaani 2 is earning praise from critics and audiences alike, with a rock-steady run at the box office and earnings of Rs 40.20 crore, despite the release of Dabangg 3. The 41-year-old actor stated that it was...

Kazakhstan observes day of mourning after fatal jet crash

Kazakhstan observed a national day of mourning on Saturday a day after 12 people died when an airliner crashed shortly after takeoff and slammed into a house. The jet carrying nearly 100 passengers operated by budget carrier Bek Air was tor...

BMS to hold nationwide protest on Jan 3 against disinvestment, fixed term jobs

Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, the RSS-affiliate trade union, said it will hold a nationwide protest on Friday against government policies on disinvestment, privatisation and fixed-term employment in the country. We will hold nationwide protest at...

Kerala Guv faces protests from delegates at History Congress

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan faced protests from some delegates and students during his opening address at the Indian History Congress IHC here on Saturday, with the BJP slamming it as government- sponsored. The protests were hel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019