AMU students invite police officials for iftar

In an effort to restore goodwill, Aligarh Muslim University students sat with police officials posted at the campus during an iftar after concluding a day-long fast observed in solidarity with the victims of violence during the protests against the new citizenship law last week. They interacted during the evening meal on Friday near the Babe Syed Gate of the university.

Led by former president of the students union Faizul Hasan, some AMU students protesting against the amended citizenship law invited police officials to join them for iftar. "This Gandhian outreach was part of a mission to maintain peace while continuing their peaceful protest against CAA. We offered prayers for those who lost their lives," Hasan said Saturday.

Circle Officer (Civil Lines) Anil Samania said, "We appreciate this gesture of goodwill and duly responded by participating." However, the district spokesman of the BJP, Nishit Kumar, objected to the participation of police officials in the iftar as it was held for those allegedly involved in violence.

AMU was one of the sites of protest against the amended law and alleged police action on students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia last week. The Rapid Action Force has filed a complaint against 1,000 unnamed AMU students in connection with the violence at the campus on December 15, a senior police official said.

