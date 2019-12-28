Left Menu
Presidents southern sojourn in Hyderabad concludes

  Updated: 28-12-2019 17:34 IST
Presidents southern sojourn in Hyderabad concludes
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday left for Delhi after his customary southern sojourn in Hyderabad. The President Ram Nath Kovind has left for Delhi after his winter sojourn in Hyderabad, a press release from the CMO said.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his ministerial colleagues and officials were at the Hakimpet Air Force station here to see off the President. Kovind arrived here on December 20 for the southern sojourn.

During his visit, he stayed at the Rashtrapati Nilayam here, one of the Presidential Retreats. The location of 'The Retreat Building' in Shimla and the 'Rashtrapati Nilayam' in Hyderabad are indicative of the integrative role of the Office of the President of India in the country.

These locations, one in the north and another in the south, symbolize unity of the country and unity of the diverse cultures and people. Located at Bolarum in the city, Rashtrapati Nilayam building was taken over from the Nizam of Hyderabad after India attained independence and handed it over to the President's Secretariat.

Constructed during 1860, this building has a total land area of 90 acres. A single-storeyed building, it contains on its premises 11 rooms.

It has a dining hall, cinema hall, darbar hall, morning room, dining room, among others. The President of India visits the Rashtrapati Nilayam and stays there at least once a year and conducts official business from the Nilayam.

