Rs 56 lakh worth of gold seized from 2 plane passengers

Gold worth over Rs 50 lakh has been seized from two passengers who had arrived here from Sharjah, the directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Saturday. Based on a tip-off, the DRI officials kept strict vigil at the airport and intercepted the two passengers for a check, said a press release.

The check yielded the gold in the form of foils weighing 1,420 gm and worth Rs 56 lakh, the release said. Since the offense was bailable, both belonging to Mumbai were released on bail, the release added.

