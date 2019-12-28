Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi visit homes of two persons killed in police

  • Guwhati
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 20:35 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited homes of two persons - Sam Stafford and Dipanjal Das, who were killed in firing by security forces during protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act earlier this month. After addressing a public rally against the CAA, Gandhi who is in a day-long visit to Assam headed towards the home of Stafford at Hatigaon area here.

He paid floral tributes to the portrait of the 17-year old youth, who was killed in firing by security forces on December 12 near his home during anti-CAA protests. The Congress MP met parents and other family members of the youth and expressed his deep condolences, Stafford's uncle said.

Gandhi was accompanied by former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi and party MPs Ripun Bora and Gaurav Gogoi. Gandhi also visited the home of Das at Chaygaon in Kamrup district.

After paying tributes, Gandhi met the family of Das and expressed his condolences. "He (Gandhi) asked the local MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed to give an e-rickshaw to my father and arrange a private job for me and my other brother in Guwahati," said Dipanjal's sister Sangita Das, who works as a private security guard in Bengaluru.

Das was also killed in firing by security forces on December 12 in Guwahati during anti CAA protests. Four persons were killed in firing by security forces during anti-CAA protests in the state this month.

Driver of an oil tanker was killed when miscreants set ablaze to his vehicle at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district on December 14 during the protests. Meanwhile, peaceful protests were held on Saturday in all the districts in the Brahmaputra valley against the CAA.

