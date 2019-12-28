People should be sensitive to runaway kids: Maha official

People should have sensitivity towards runaway children and government agencies must ensure they don't fall into the wrong hands or get involved with drugs, Maharashtra State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights chairperson Pravin Ghuge said on Saturday. He was speaking at a function organized by a local NGO here in which five such children were reunited with their parents.

Ghuge said agencies like the railways, police and NGOs involved in rescuing such children must be educated on how to handle cases in this regard. "People who come across runaway children should be sensitive and place themselves in the shoes of the child's family. Agencies like police must ensure these kids don't fall prey to drugs," he said.

Noted Marathi poet Arun Mhatre was also present at the function and spoke on his interaction with runaway children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.