J-K: Pakistani Rangers fire at residential area of village in Kathua

Pakistani Rangers on Friday night targeted the residential areas of border village Chann Tanda in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district and damaged three house and injured domestic animals. As per the reports, the Pakistani Rangers started firing at 9.10 pm on Friday in Hiranagar sector with 82mm mortar and small guns, which went till morning 5 am.

The BSF gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing from Pakistan side. The border residents are worried because of firing by the Pakistani Rangers.

"There has been continuous firing since the last one and a half months. Losses are reported by everyone. Yesterday our house was damaged by the firing," said Vandana Devi, a villager. "The situation becomes very bad during the night. Our children are not able to sleep. Pakistan should be taught a lesson once and forever," said Pooja Devi, another villager. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

