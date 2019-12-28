13 TN fishermen arrested by Lankan navy

Thirteen fishermen fromPudukottai district of Tamil Nadu, fishing at Nedunthivu neara coast in Sri Lanka, were arrested by the navy of the islandnation on Saturday

The naval personnel made the arrest on the chargeof fishing in foreign waters

According to the assistant director of FisheriesKumaresan, the Lankan naval men took the fishermen and theirthree mechanised boats and lodged them in Kangesanthurai inJaffna.

