Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't get misled on CAA, NRC: UP CM's appeal to people

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gorakhpur
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 22:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 22:04 IST
Don't get misled on CAA, NRC: UP CM's appeal to people
Image Credit: Flickr

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday urged people not to get misled on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens and refrain from holding demonstrations over the twin issues. He reiterated that no one is allowed to damage government property.

"The government works to provide better facilities to the public, but when some people become puppets in the hands of misleading elements, the public property is set on fire," he said, adding people should identify those who indulge in arson. "People should not get influenced by the conspiracy of those who thrive on the leftovers of foreigners," he said while inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various projects here at Jubilee Inter College.

The chief minister asked the people to shun negativity, which he said, can never benefit anyone. "There should be positive thinking, right-thinking of development and through this thinking, we can bring prosperity to the life of every citizen. By discharging our social responsibilities, we can bring happiness and prosperity in the life of every citizen.

"At national level too, one can bring prosperity and establish India as the world's superpower through these development works. This is an important responsibility of every citizen and every institution of the society along with the government," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn vitiated atmosphere by misleading people on CAA: Keshav Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya on Saturday accused opposition parties of vitiating atmosphere in the state by misleading people on the Citizenship Amendment Act. He said the Opposition, particularly the Congress and the S...

We are becoming like Pakistan: Nemade on citizenship act row

Commenting on the controversy over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Jnanpith Award winner Marathi writer Bhalchandra Nemade said on Saturday that it looked like India was becoming like Pakistan. He was speaking to reporters here after receivi...

Lufthansa's Germanwings fails in bid to avert cabin crew strike

An attempt by Deutsche Lufthansa to avert a planned cabin crew strike at the airlines Germanwings unit failed on Saturday as their trade union rejected management concessions as insufficient. An offer by Lufthansas short-haul budget divisio...

Jamia admin, Delhi Police wrangle over CCTV footage of Dec 15 incident

The CCTV footage of the alleged barging-in of police personnel inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on December 15 has emerged as a fresh sore point between the university administration and the police. The CCTV recording of the December ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019