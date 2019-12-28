'Red colour' warning issued for Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, UP as temperature goes below normal: Meteorologist

Left Menu
  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 23:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 23:42 IST
RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, National Weather Forecasting Centre speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

RK Jenamani, senior scientist at the National Weather Forecasting Centre has said that a 'red colour' warning has been issued for Saturday and Sunday for areas like Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, north Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh as the temperatures are going below normal. "We have brought this thing, time to time through our forecasts that this season -- December 2019 is a record-breaking cold season. We also mentioned that during night time, a cold wave may be witnessed," Jenamani told ANI.

"For Delhi, in the last 24 hours, severe cold wave has been witnessed. This was also the same day before yesterday. For the first time, we updated our warning to red colour yesterday. Similarly, in the case for Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, temperature from zero to one-degree Celsius is very dangerous," he said. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red colour' warning in many places including Delhi for today and tomorrow as the weather in the national capital dropped to 2.4 degree Celsius and is likely to plunge further.

"We have given a red colour warning for today and tomorrow for areas like Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, North Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh as the temperatures are usually below normal here. Another development today is zero visibility at the IGI Airport in Delhi because of which the flights have got affected," said Jenamani. Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are blanketed under a layer of dense fog. However, the situation in Punjab is still better. The warning is for two days only and we have not given any warning for December 31, he added.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions along with cold day to severe cold day conditions in many to most pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh during the next two days," IMD tweeted. Safdurjung recorded 2.4 degrees Celsius temperature today morning, Palam 3.1 degree Celsius, Lodhi Road 1.7 degree Celsius and Aya Nagar 1.9 degree Celsius, Jafarpur 3.1 degree Celsius, Nahargarh 3.8 degree Celsius and Delhi Unversity 4.9 degree Celsius, as per the weather agency.

Safdurjung's lowest ever temperature was 0.0 degree Celsius which was recorded on December 27, 1930. The second-lowest temperature was recorded at 1.5 degree Celsius on December 29, 1973. In 1973, a temperature of 2 degree Celsius was recorded on December 30.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir are likely to experience snowfall on January 1 and 2, according to IMD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

