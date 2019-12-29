51 IAS, 5 HCS officers shuffled in Haryana

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana Government has issued transfer and posting orders of 51 IAS officers with immediate effect that include deputy commissioners of a few districts.

Besides, transfer and posting orders of five HCS officers were also issued on Saturday, an official order said.

Among the IAS officers shuffled also include senior officers of Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary rank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.