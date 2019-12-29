Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fresh war of words between Bengal minister, Guv over varsity

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 15:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 15:49 IST
Fresh war of words between Bengal minister, Guv over varsity

Snubbing Governor Jagdeep Dhankar's proposal to hold a discussion over the recent programme cancellations and protests at state-run varsities, Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday took to Twitter to provide the state government's perspective on the incidents. Dhankhar had on Saturday shared on the micro-blogging site a letter sent to him by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in response to his offer for talks over matters related to state-aided varsities.

The CM, in the letter, said the subject "pertains to the Department of Education, I am forwarding the letter to Minister-in-Charge Education department Partha Chatterjee to discuss all issues with you at a convenient time". Attaching an image of the official communication from the CMO, Dhankhar, who is also the chancellor of state universities, said that "efforts to ensure improvement in education scenario seem to be bearing results".

Chatterjee, however, chose to tweet details of programme cancellations and the December 24 incident at Jadavpur University (JU), when Dhankhar was stopped from entering the campus by non-teaching employees -- triggering a fresh war of words between the two sides. The governor said he was "frankly amused" with the education minister's gesture.

In his tweet, Chatterjee wrote, "As you (Dhankhar) have posted a letter of Hon'ble CM to you on a social media platform, I (am) hereby posting necessary details through the same mode for your kind information..." The dates of formal programmes pertaining to universities "are fixed and chalked out and cancelled depending upon the circumstances by the Vice Chancellors. The universities are autonomous bodies and the state government hardly interferes in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities based on available rules 2019," he said in his missive to the governor. Referring to the December 24 incident at JU, when Dhankhar was barred from entering the campus and protests at the varsity the day before, the minister said, "incidents happened as the students were agitating against the proposed implementation of National Register of Citizens, CAA and NPR by Centre".

"The students and people of the state reportedly want the withdrawal of the same and are dead against implementation of it in West Bengal," he said. Chatterjee also clarified that he was "ready to work with the chancellor, provided his approach is cordial" and amicable, in the best interest of the education department.

The minister also highlighted the achievements of the school education department in his tweet. In his reply, Dhankhar said it was not the time for "tit for tat".

"Am frankly amused. Hon'ble CM's communication reflected farsighted approach and hence my step. Hon'ble Minister may check a critical communication of CM was on screen of all channels. No time for tit for tat. Hope we'll move ahead as indicated by CM and discuss issues across," he wrote on his Twitter handle. Quizzed by reporters, Chatterjee had on Saturday expressed his dismay over the fact that the governor posted on social media an official letter sent by the CMO.

"We (the higher education department) will first give a detailed reply to some of his questions on the state universities. If he still has some more queries, we will take a call (about any further meeting) later on," he had stated. Dhankhar had said on December 24, after the JU fiasco, that the situation in the state was indicative of a "massive downslide" in the education sector.

He told reporters at Raj Bhavan 24 that he would like to meet the chief minister to discuss the matter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish military plane arrives to evacuate Somalia bomb victims

Mogadishu, Dec 29 AFP A Turkish military plane arrived in Mogadishu on Sunday to evacuate those gravely wounded in a devastating bombing that killed 79 people and overwhelmed local health services, in the latest attack on a city dogged by i...

AMU students to continue peaceful anti-CAA agitation at campus

Students of the Aligarh Muslim University AMU on Sunday said that they would continue holding peaceful anti-CAA agitation at the campus. This was decided at a meeting of the general body of the students on Saturday evening and a coordinatio...

Protests outside Shaheen Bagh police station in Delhi

A group of people staged a protest outside the Shaheen Bagh police station in Delhi on Sunday afternoon against the contentious citizenship law and the NRC, police said. Thirty-two protesters, who are residents of Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Ba...

Thorat says loyalty to Congress never wavered

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Sunday said there was no need to pay heed to BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patils comments that he contemplated joining the saffron party a few years back. Vikhe Patil himself quit the Congres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019