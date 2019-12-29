Jaipur records lowest minimum temperature in over five decades

Cold wave conditions continued to prevail in parts of Rajasthan on Sunday with Jaipur's minimum temperature settling at 1.4 degree Celsius-- the lowest in more than five decades, the Met office said. Heavy fog and intense cold wave affected normal life, the meteorological department said.

The minimum temperatures have dropped in parts of the state due to northerly and north-westerly dry and cold wind, regional Met director, Shiv Ganesh, said. On December 13, 1964, Jaipur's minimum temperature had settled at zero degrees Celsius, the official said.

Mount Abu, the state's sole hill station recorded a temperature of 3 degrees Celsius below the freezing point on Sunday morning. Sikar recorded zero degrees Celsius followed by Churu (1.2 degrees Celsius), Pilani (1.6 degrees Celsius), Banasthali (1.8 degrees Celsius), Budi (2 degrees Celsius), Bikaner (2.6 degrees Celsius), Kota (2.8 degrees Celsius) and Jaisalmer (3 degrees Celsius).

Traffic movement was affected due to dense fog in Pilani, Churu, Tonk, Jaipur, Kota, Swai Madhopur, Bundi, Bikaner, Sriganganagar and Jaisalmer districts, the official said. According to the Met department, the minimum temperatures in most parts of the state are likely to drop further in the next couple of days.

