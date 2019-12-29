Left Menu
Development News Edition

Youth Congress activists protest near UP Bhawan against police 'manhandling' Priyanka Gandhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 18:47 IST
Youth Congress activists protest near UP Bhawan against police 'manhandling' Priyanka Gandhi

The youth wing of the Congress on Sunday staged a demonstration near the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan here against police "manhandling" party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Thirty-five protesters, including two women, were detained by Delhi Police personnel as soon as they tried to march towards the UP Bhawan from the nearby Assam Bhawan in south Delhi's Chanakyapuri area.

"Thirty-three men and two women protesters were detained and taken to Mandir Marg and Connaught place police stations. They were subsequently released," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal. Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV, who led the protesters, said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister should immediately resign for the "shameful" behaviour of the state police with Priyanka Gandhi.

"The UP government has sent many people to jails and now the state police is manhandling senior political leaders. It has lost all moral and social right to remain in power," IYC media in-charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey alleged. The alleged incident occurred in Lucknow on Saturday when the Congress leader was heading to the residence of retired IPS officer S R Darapuri, who was arrested in connection with the recent anti-citizenship law protests.

Priyanka Gandhi claimed that the police tried to stop her, she was surrounded, held by the throat by a woman cop and pushed by another as she was walking towards Darapuri's residence in Indiranagar's sector 18. UP Police has termed the allegations "false".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Spice market to come up in Sonipat: Haryana Minister Dalal

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal on Sunday said the state government has approved a plan to establish spice market in Sersa village of Sonipat district. The minister said that around 50,000 people will also get employment oppo...

BJP blatantly lying about regularising unauthorised colonies: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed the BJP has been blatantly lying about regularising unauthorised colonies and thanked Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for telling truth on the issue through Delhi Developm...

Student goes missing in sea off Rameswaram while trying to

An 18-year-old college student from Karnataka went missing after trying to take a selfie while bathing in the sea off Dhanushkodi near here on Sunday, police said. The student identified as Barjwel strayed deep into the sea and was sucked ...

Knife rampage at rabbi's home was domestic terrorism, New York governor says

New Yorks governor said a knife attack by an assailant who burst into a party at a Hasidic rabbis home and stabbed five people late on Saturday was an act of domestic terrorism.Visiting the scene in Rockland County, about 30 miles 48 km nor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019