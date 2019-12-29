Pb govt declares one-day mourning for fmr min Jasbir Singh
The Punjab government on Sunday declared a one-day mourning on December 30 as a mark of respect to former Cabinet minister from the state-- Jasbir Singh, who passed away on December 28 in Sangrur. A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said that during the state mourning, the national flag would fly half-mast across on the buildings and there will be no official entertainment.
In a statement issued here, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled the demise of the 78-year-old veteran Congress leader. Jasbir Singh was a disciplined soldier of the Congress party and worked relentlessly to strengthen the party's rank and file at grassroots level, Amarinder Singh said.
His services in ameliorating the lot of poor, needy and disadvantaged sections of society would be ever remembered by one and all, he added.
