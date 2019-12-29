Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland PM Varadkar visits his ancestral village in Konkan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 22:05 IST
Ireland PM Varadkar visits his ancestral village in Konkan

Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Sunday visited his ancestral village alongwith his family members in the coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, calling it "a very special moment". It was his first visit to the village of Varad in Malvan tehsil, around 500 km from Mumbai, after he became prime minister in June 2017.

Varadkar's father Ashok Varadkar, a doctor, hailed from Varad. He moved to the United Kingdom in the 1960s. The visit was a "special moment" as three generations of his family had gathered, the Ireland prime minister said after the villagers felicitated him.

He also visited temple of the village deity. "I am here with my parents, my sisters and their husbands, my partner and some grandchildren are here...so it is a big family visit," the Ireland PM said.

It was "very special moment" for them as three generations of his family were visiting "a place of my grandfather", he said. "I am on private visit here as of now, but I would like to visit this place again in the official capacity," Varadkar added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

3 shot and injured in outer Delhi

Four assailants shot and injured three persons, including a couple, in outer Delhis Alipur area on Sunday afternoon in a suspected case of personal enmity, police said. The shooting happened around 3.30 pm in Palla Bakhtawarpur area when Na...

NPR enumerators to cite English months, important festivals to help people remember month of birth

The Home Ministry on Sunday said enumerators of the National Population Register NPR will help people remember their month of birth by citing English or Gregorian calendar and important Indian festivals. Seeking to downplay the suggestion t...

3 dead, 1 injured as tempo falls into gorge on Expressway

Three persons were killed after a tempo in which they travelling plunged into a gorge near Khopoli on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday, police said. According to police, one person suffered injuries in the incident that took place arou...

Arteta rocked as Chelsea sink Arsenal with late fightback

London, Dec 29 AFP Chelsea ruined Arsenal manager Mikel Artetas home debut as Tammy Abrahams late strike sealed a dramatic 2-1 win after Bernd Lenos horrific blunder turned the tide in a thrilling London derby on Sunday. Leading through Pie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019