Ghaziabad man kills youth for not giving way to his car

  • Ghaziabad
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 22:39 IST
Ghaziabad man kills youth for not giving way to his car
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 24-year-old man was shot dead here allegedly after he did not give way to a car, police said on Sunday. The car driver has been arrested and the pistol used in the commission of the crime recovered, they said.

On Friday at around 9.30 pm, Ashish was talking with his friend at Bheem trisection near Ghookna colony when the suspect, Krishna Pal, came there in his car, the police said. Pal asked them to make way for him and talk somewhere else which led to a heated argument between him and Ashish. In a fit of anger, Pal shot Ashish and fled, they said.

An FIR was lodged in this matter and following a tip- off, police arrested the suspect at around 11.45 pm on Saturday, Superintendent of Police (city) Maneesh Mishra told PTI. During interrogation, Pal, a resident of New Harvansh Nagar colony, confessed that he killed Ashish, the SP said.

