Rajasthan: Om Birla distributes blankets to travellers at Kota Railway Station

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla distributed blankets to the travellers at the Kota Railway Station on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kota (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 03:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 03:51 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla speaking to ANI at Kota Railway Station on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla distributed blankets to the travellers at the Kota Railway Station on Sunday. Birla, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Kota, gave blankets to the people sitting outside the railway station braving the chilly weather.

"Thousands of people travel either by sleeper or general class at Kota Railway Station. These people come to the station early for their trains and have nothing to wrap themselves to beat the winter chill. Hence, we have distributed blankets to the people," Birla told ANI. "Provisions for blankets have been made at the railway station and efforts are being made to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the passengers," he said.

States in northern and north-western parts of India are reeling under a severe cold wave with temperatures plummeting in the region. The minimum temperatures of the northern states along with north-western states are likely to increase from Monday due to the change in the direction of winds, said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional forecasting centre.

The weatherman told ANI that the minimum temperature in Sikar in Rajasthan on Saturday morning was recorded at 0 degrees Celsius while in Hisar, the temperature was around 0.2 degrees Celsius. "The conditions of these two places would also improve from tomorrow onwards due to the change in the wind speed," Srivastava said.

Dense to very dense fog is likely to engulf some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, according to IMD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

