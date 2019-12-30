Left Menu
People on streets light bonfires as winter chill grips Patna

Winter chill intensified in Bihar's Patna on Monday as vendors on the streets along with other people tied-up together to burn bonfires to keep themselves warm in this bone-chilling cold.

Street vendors sit around a bonfire to keep themselves warm in Patna on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Winter chill intensified in Bihar's Patna on Monday as vendors on the streets along with other people tied-up together to burn bonfires to keep themselves warm in this bone-chilling cold. People on the streets were seen struggling to burn the bonfires in poor visibility in Patna this morning.

"Government has not made any arrangements for us, we ourselves bring wood pieces to burn the bonfire at night as well. We have not been provided with any blanket or wood to fight with the cold," said a fruit vendor. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense to very dense fog in some pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan, Bihar and Assam and Meghalaya.

"Cold day to severe cold day conditions very likely in many pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and cold day in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and West Madhya Pradesh," said IMD in its weather bulletin. Dense or Very Dense Fog with cold day conditions has been forecasted by IMD in Patna on Monday.

"Cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and East Rajasthan," IMD added. Delhi also witnessed a dense layer of fog that enveloped the city and its adjoining areas, making the visibility zero at several places.

Rail operations in the Northern Railway region and flight operations at the Delhi Airport were disrupted due to poor visibility. (ANI)

