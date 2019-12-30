Two of family killed, three hurt in car crash on Expressway

Two members of a family were killed and three others injured when their car crashed into a road divider on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in neighboring Raigad district, police said on Monday. The mishap took place late Sunday night when the five family members were returning in a cab to Mumbai after attending a function in Pune.

"The cab driver apparently lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle's left side crashed into a road divider at the Khopoli exit of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, located around 70 km from here," police inspector Dhanaji Kshirsagar told PTI. Some locals rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims from the mangled vehicle, he said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where two of them were declared dead, the official said. The deceased were identified as Motiram Motiwala (70) and his wife Usha Motiwala (65).

The three injured persons, including a two-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were admitted to MGM Hospital in neighboring Navi Mumbai, the official said. "The family members, all residents of Chakala in Andheri area of Mumbai, were returning home after attending a function in Pune," he said.

The cab driver was not hurt, the official said, adding that a case was registered against him for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

