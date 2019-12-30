Left Menu
Dense fog disrupts traffic, train and flight services in Delhi-NCR

As dense fog engulfed northern parts of the country, Delhi and national capital region (NCR) on Monday witnessed disruption in traffic movement as visibility dropped drastically low.

  New Delhi
  30-12-2019
  30-12-2019
Visual from Anand Vihar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As dense fog engulfed northern parts of the country, Delhi and national capital region (NCR) on Monday witnessed disruption in traffic movement as visibility dropped drastically low. Traffic movement was affected near Kalindi Kunj, Mayur Vihar Phase-1, RK Puram, Delhi cantonment area and other places of the national capital as these areas were covered with thick fog.

Traffic jam occurred on DND (Delhi Noida Direct) flyway following low visibility. "Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

"While moving from Raja Garden to Punjabi Bagh, a truck-mounted on the divider under the flyover. Due to which there is a hindrance in the traffic. Please avoid using this route," read another tweet on traffic police. Meanwhile, people appealed the government to take necessary measures to improve the situation in Delhi NCR.

"We are unable to understand whether it is due to winter or pollution. The government shall take steps to improve the situation. Visibility is very low and chances of road accidents are very high," a local said. "We are facing difficulty in breathing. Buses are being delayed due to which we are reaching to our destinations very late," another local said.

Due to bad weather, flight and railway operations are affected too. The Delhi Airport authority has urged the passengers to stay in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information. Railway operations severely affected as 30 trains were delayed due to dense fog and poor visibility.

Meanwhile, a car plunged into a canal killing six out of the 11 passengers travelling in it in Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place due to lower visibility. According to India Meteorological Department, from January 1, 2020, onwards to January 3, rain is likely in the capital city and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightning likely at isolated places over south Haryana and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, northeast Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh," the weather agency said. (ANI)

