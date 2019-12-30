Maha: 20-year-old dies while attempting stunts on local train

A 20-year-old man died while attempting stunts on a local train in Kalyan.

The deceased has been identified as Dilshan. His friends were recording his stunt on their phone when the accident occurred on December 26 between Diva and Mumbra stations.

The incident occurred while Dilshan was going to Govandi to buy clothes for his brother's wedding. He was hanging off the side of a moving train and suddenly he collided with a pillar and lost his life. (ANI)

