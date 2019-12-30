Three held for vandalising church in East Medinipur
Three people were arrested in connection with the vandalisation of a church in East Medinipur of the state on Monday.
Three people were arrested in connection with the vandalisation of a church in East Medinipur of the state on Monday.
The church was vandalised by a mob under Bhagabanpur police station limits in the district on Saturday.
A complaint has been registered in the case and investigation is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- East Medinipur