Three held for vandalising church in East Medinipur

Three people were arrested in connection with the vandalisation of a church in East Medinipur of the state on Monday.

The church was vandalised by a mob under Bhagabanpur police station limits in the district on Saturday.

A complaint has been registered in the case and investigation is underway. (ANI)

