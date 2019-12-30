Goa govt asks all departments to curtail expenses this fiscal

Ahead of drafting the budget for Goa, the state government has directed all its departments to rationalize expenditure so as to save funds for developmental activities. In an office memorandum issued on December 24, state secretary (finance) Daulat Hawaldar asked all the departments not to spend more than 20 percent of their budgetary estimates between January and March 2020.

"Not more than 20 percent of the budgetary estimates shall be spent in the remaining quarters of this financial year, except under flagship schemes of the government and wherever possible, may be reduced by 40 percent till the financial year-end," the memorandum stated. The finance department has also imposed a ban on the purchase of items like furniture, electrical appliances, telephone instruments and office vehicles to cut down on the expenditure.

The accounts department has been directed not to clear any bills for the purchase of such items. "These measures for rationalization of expenditure are intended to curb unnecessary revenue expenditure and provide funds for development activities," the memorandum said.

The departments are directed to submit their monthly expenditure plan and monthly revenue plan to the finance department by January 15, 2020. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is likely to present the state budget in the first week of February.

The budget session of the state Assembly will be held from February 3 to 7.

