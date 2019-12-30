Left Menu
J&K grapples with severe cold as sub-zero temperatures dip further

  • Srinagar
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 14:54 IST
Mercury continued its record-breaking spree in Srinagar as the city experienced the coldest night of the season so far at minus 6.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, even as the MET Office has forecast spells of wet weather over the first week of the new year. Srinagar city recorded the low of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius last night – down from minus 6.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.

He said it was the coldest night of the season so far in the city, leading to freezing of the fringes of the Dal Lake and other water bodies as well as water supply lines at several places. The night temperature in the city, which has been witnessing clear skies and some sunshine during the day, is over four degrees below the normal for this part of the season, the official added.

The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the low of minus 7.8 degrees Celsius last night – down from the previous night's minus 6.6 degrees Celsius, he said. The night temperature at Pahalgam resort, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 10.2 degrees Celsius as against minus 10.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, he said.

Pahalgam, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, was the coldest recorded place in the valley, he added. The official said Qazigund – the gateway town to the valley - in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 9.3 degrees Celsius – slightly up from minus 9.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Kokernag town, also in south, recorded a low of minus 7.3 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, in north, registered the minimum of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, the official said. He said Leh town, in the Ladakh Union territory, recorded a low of minus 20.1 degrees Celsius – down from the previous night's minus 19.0 degrees Celsius.

The nearby Drass town froze at a low of minus 28.8 degrees Celsius. Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - the 40-day harshest period of winter when there are most chances of frequent and maximum snowfall and the temperature drops considerably.

'Chillai-Kalan' began on December 21 and ends on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir. The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold). The MET Office has forecast light to moderate rains and snowfall in Kashmir over the first week of the new year which is likely to bring respite from the cold wave conditions in the valley.

"There is possibility of light rains or snowfall across Kashmir for a few days from December 31," the official said. He said while there is forecast of scattered rains or snowfall on December 31 and January 1, there is possibility of fairly-widespread rainfall or snow on January 2 which may continue till January 3.

There is possibility of another wet spell – of higher intensity – during January 5 and 6, he added. "The spells of wet weather are likely to bring respite to the valley which has been grappling with the cold wave conditions," he added. PTI SSB MIJ RDM

