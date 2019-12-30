Cold wave in Odisha, 16 places record temperatures below 10 degrees celsius

Cold wave condition continued in the state as the lowest minimum temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Sonepur in the plains of Odisha while the highest maximum temperature of 30.0 degrees C was recorded at Malkangiri.

As per the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, as many as 16 places have recorded temperatures below 10 degrees celsius - Angul recorded 5.6 deg C, Phulbani 6.3 deg C, Titlagarh 6.5 deg C, Daringbadi 7.0 deg C, Keonjhar 7.4 deg C, Bolangir 8.5 deg C, Sundargarh 8.5 deg C, Balasore 8.5 deg C, Sambalpur 8.7 deg C, Jharsuguda 8.9 deg C, Bhawanipatna 9.0 deg C, Koraput 9.2 deg C, Talcher and Baripada recorded 9.4 deg C, Cuttack 9.5 deg C.

The cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over several districts in Odisha, according to IMD.

