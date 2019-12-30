J-K: Absconder arrested after 16 year-yr-long hunt

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested a Punjab resident who was wanted in a case related to causing death by negligent driving in Ramban district about 16 years ago.

Rajpaul Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, was evading arrest after a case was registered against him in Banihal police station in Ramban district in 2003. He was arrested by a special team from his hometown, a police spokesman said.

He said Singh is facing charges for causing death by negligent driving.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.