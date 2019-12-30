J-K: Absconder arrested after 16 year-yr-long hunt
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested a Punjab resident who was wanted in a case related to causing death by negligent driving in Ramban district about 16 years ago.
Rajpaul Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, was evading arrest after a case was registered against him in Banihal police station in Ramban district in 2003. He was arrested by a special team from his hometown, a police spokesman said.
He said Singh is facing charges for causing death by negligent driving.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu and Kashmir Police
- Punjab
- Ramban
- Ludhiana
- Banihal
ALSO READ
Minimum temperatures hover close to normal at most places in Punjab, Haryana
Confident Punjab FC face Indian Arrows in I-League
Punjab govt to observe fortnight to commemorate Guru Gobind Singh's martyrdom
IMD predicts dense fog in Punjab, West Rajasthan
Dicka strikes late as Punjab FC beat Indian Arrows 1-0