DMRC announces restrictions for Rajiv Chowk metro station on Dec 31

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday said that the exit gates of Rajiv Chowk metro station will be closed after 9 pm on New Year's Eve (December 31), in a bid to avoid overcrowding at the station. The DMRC, in its official release, however, said that the entry at the station will be allowed till the timing of the last train.

"To ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2019), exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be allowed after 9 PM onwards. However, the entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train. Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly," DMRC's press release read. The decision has been taken in mind considering the large number of people who arrive at Connaught Place for parties organised to welcome the new year.

Rajiv Chowk is one of the busiest stations of the Delhi Metro as it serves as an interchange of the Blue and Yellow lines. (ANI)

