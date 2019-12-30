Left Menu
Four held for stealing mobile phones at Sunburn event in Goa

  • PTI
  • Panaji
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 18:09 IST
  • Created: 30-12-2019 18:09 IST
Four persons have been arrested by Goa Police for allegedly stealing mobile phones of revellers who attended the recently-concluded Sunburn Electronic Dance Music festival, an officer said on Monday. Police have recovered 54 mobile phone handsets worth at least Rs 10 lakh out of the total 100 handsets which got stolen during the three-day event held at Vagatore beach village in North Goa during December 27 to 29, he said.

The accused, identified as Waseem Ahmed (28), Mohammad Jamil (29), Aneesh Suleman (50) and Lal Mohammad (40) had come to Goa from Delhi specially for stealing mobile phones, the officer said. "The gang had specially come from Delhi to steal the mobiles at the Sunburn festival," police said, adding that they suspect the involvement of more members..

