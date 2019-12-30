Delhi Fire Services gears up for New Year Eve but urges people to be aware of emergency exits

Gearing up for the New Year Eve celebrations, the Delhi Fire Services has deployed fire tenders in 10 major heavy-footfall areas in the national capital, including the posh Connaught Place, to attend to possible emergency situations, officials said on Monday. They urged people to enquire and keep themselves aware of the emergency exits at the venues — restaurants, hotels, and clubs — they would be partying on December 31.

Around 1,300 firefighters will be on duty to attend to any fire-related emergencies on New Year Eve, they said, adding that all congested areas where footfall will be high have been covered. Compared to last year, four more vehicles will be deployed this year, the department said.

It had received 85 fire-related calls last year, though no major incident was reported. "This time the fire department is deploying one fire tender each at locations like South Extension market, Gandhi Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Rani Bagh, Chattarpur, Khan Market, Roshan Club, Panchsheel Enclave, Vasant Vihar on New Year Eve to meet any emergency due to heavy rush of people," said Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg.

Two vehicles with fire-fighting equipment will be deployed in Connaught Place from 7.30 pm on December 31 to 12:30 am since it attracts the maximum crowd on New Year Eve, he said. "As the director of Delhi Fire Services, it is my advice that wherever you go to party kindly ensure you are aware of the emergency exits at the venue. Because when places are heavily rushed, even a small incident can cause a major disaster," said Garg.

The main objective to deploy fire vehicles at strategic locations is to reduce the response time. "There is heavy traffic congestion, so in case of emergency rushing vehicles from fire stations to the scene of fire becomes difficult. If fire tenders are nearby, they can swing into action immediately. In case if we require additional, we can send enforcement accordingly," he added.

