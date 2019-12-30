Bedi asks visitors on New Year Day to avoid mementos& shawls

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedihas asked those visiting her on New Year Day (January 1) toavoid giving her mementos, shawls, fruits or flowers

Those calling on her that day could instead give herstationery, sports materials and books like dictionaries,which would be handed to children in rural schools and youthin villages by Raj Nivas, Bedi said in a release.

