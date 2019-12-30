Cold wave continues in Himachal, Keylong shivers at -11.8 deg C

Cold wave conditions continued to prevail in Himachal Pradesh on Monday with Keylong shivering at a low of minus 11.8 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. Minimum and maximum temperatures in several parts of the state settled from one to two notches below the season's normal, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Keylong, the administrative centre of Lahaul and Spiti district, recorded a low of minus 11.8 degrees Celsius, Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district registered the minimum temperature at minus 2 degrees Celsius, while Manali, Sundernagar and Bhuntar shivered at minus 2.8, minus 0.9 and minus 0.4 degrees Celsius respectively, he saif.

The minimum temperature in Kufri and Chamba was recorded at 1 degree Celsius each, Shimla 3.6 degree Celsius and Dalhousie 4.2 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh said. The MeT department has predicted rain and snowfall in middle and high hills of the state from December 31 to January 4 and thundershowers in plains, low hills from January 1 to 4.

It has also forecast dense fog in isolated places in plains and low hills of the state for Monday. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 19 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

