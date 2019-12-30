Haryana Police makes elaborate security arrangements for New Year celebrations: ADGP Virk

The Haryana Police on Monday said it has made elaborate security and traffic arrangements in view of the New Year celebrations across the state. Extra force would be deployed at crowded places like shopping malls, pubs, hotels and cinema halls on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said.

All the commissioners of police and district superintendents of police have already been instructed to ensure adequate arrangements for crowd and traffic management in their respective places of postings, he said. Police personnel would be deployed in all public places and roads. Special focus would be given to the safety of women and children during the celebrations, he added.

The ADGP also warned the citizens against driving under the influence of alcohol during the New Year celebrations and added that strict action would be taken against offenders as per law. In addition, special check-points would also be established to contain hooliganism and revelry in the name of New Year celebrations. Police will be on extra vigil across the state to ensure peaceful celebration of 2020, he said.

The senior police officers will also personally supervise the security and traffic arrangements. Virk urged the people to cooperate in maintaining peace and law and order in the state.

