Hyderabad: Advocates celebrate passage of CAA, support NRC

Advocates in Hyderabad on Monday celebrated the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act and supported the National Register of Citizens (NRC) by gathering at Nampally court premises. "Today, advocates under the banner of 'Advocates For Nation' celebrated the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act and also supported the implementation of NRC to weed out the illegal immigrants," an advocate named Karuna Sagar said.

"We also condemn the violence by so-called protestors who are creating a wrong perception against CAA. We advise people to go through the Citizenship Act and then decide whether to protest or not. Muslims are being misguided and no citizen of this country will face any problem due to this Act," he added. Protests have erupted in the country after the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, was passed in the parliament. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.