Himachal CM requests LS Speaker to set up e-Vidhan academy in Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to set up an e-Vidhan academy at Tapovan in Dharamshala for legislators of all states, an official spokesperson said on Monday. The e-Vidhan system fully automates the day-to-day functioning of the entire legislative assembly and maintains online records of all the assembly’s proceedings.

The hill state is the first in the country to undertake the e-Vidhan system. Thakur called on LS Speaker Om Birla in New Delhi and said the Himachal assembly functions completely on the e-Vidhan system adding that the state wants to set up an academy to impart training to legislators of all states.

The CM also requested him to visit Himachal Pradesh and witness the functioning of the e-Vidhan Sabha. Appreciating the initiative, Birla said he would provide full support for the project and assured to visit the state soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

