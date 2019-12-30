IAS officer arrested for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

Anti-corruption vigilance sleuths on Monday arrested a senior IAS officer after he was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, official sources said here. The arrested bureaucrat was identified as Bijay Ketan Upadhaya, a 2009 batch IAS officer and working as the director of the Horticulture department here.

Vigilance sources said Upadhaya had demanded Rs 1 lakh from a person to get his bill passed. The anti-corruption wing of the Odisha Police laid a trap and arrested the officer, they said. The information regarding the corruption was received as a part of the feedback mechanism of 'Mo Sarkar' (My Government) program of the state government.

Upadhayas office, his residence, and other places are being searched now, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

