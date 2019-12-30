Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chief secy reviews preparedness for Delhi assembly polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 19:47 IST
Chief secy reviews preparedness for Delhi assembly polls

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev on Monday held a coordination meeting with officials from all departments to review preparedness for the assembly elections in the national capital, scheduled for early next year. According to a statement, the chief secretary emphasised upon the need of proper coordination among the district election officers and deputy commissioners of police at ground level for smooth conduct of elections.

The meeting was attended by chief electoral officer, police commissioner, senior officials of the government and the Delhi Police, all district election officers and district DCPs. "He (Dev) also emphasised that now since the elections are round the corner, all works related with the election has to be given top-most priority and every department officers, including all DEOs and DCPs, must ensure that henceforth full attention and focus should be given to the election work," the statement said.

In the meeting, the chief secretary directed the urban development secretary and director (local bodies) to ensure that polling stations are set up as per specifications of the Election Commission and all assured minimum facilities, including ramps of specific gradient and sufficient toilets, must be provided. He requested the principal secretary (finance) to expeditiously approve election-related proposals of the office of CEO and DEOs and to provide sufficient funds for the DEOs as per requirement.

The chief secretary asked police commissioner to mobilise adequate CAPF and home guards, and to make all provisions of medical treatment, including cashless treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says U.S. strikes on Iraq and Syria are unacceptable

Russias Foreign Ministry said on Monday that U.S. air strikes on Iraq and Syria were unacceptable and counterproductive, and urged all sides to avoid fuelling tensions in the region.The U.S. military carried out the strikes against an Irani...

R'than govt notifies GST Ordinance

The Rajasthan government on Monday notified Goods and Service Tax Amendment Ordinance 2019. The Ordinance will make it easier to implement Goods and Service Tax system in the state. It will come into effect from January 1, 2020, an official...

Irdai levies Rs 3 cr penalty on Maruti Insurance Brokers

Irdai has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Maruti lnsurance Brokers Pvt Limited MIBL, the largest insurance broker in the country, for violation of various regulatory norms. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Irda...

Tata group stronger, more resilient and future ready: Chandrasekaran to employees

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday said uncertainties will persist in the new year but exuded confidence that the diversified conglomerate is better placed to take on challenges. He said the salt-to-software USD 110-billion group...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019