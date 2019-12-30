Left Menu
Development News Edition

Long gap in western disturbances among factors that led to 2nd-coldest Dec after 1901

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 20:17 IST
Long gap in western disturbances among factors that led to 2nd-coldest Dec after 1901

Absence of a strong western disturbance for the past 10 days, which could have disrupted the direction of icy winds coming to the national capital from the hills, resulted in Delhi experiencing its second-coldest December in over a century, weather experts say. Western disturbances in early and mid December led to heavy snowfall in hilly areas north of Delhi and frigid winds have been blowing in from there. This led to a sharp decline in temperatures in the plains, said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD's regional weather forecasting centre.

Another western disturbance could have changed the wind direction away from Delhi, but an absence of such a weather system for 10-12 days aided the conditions for a harsh winter. "The region has witnessed a long gap of 10-12 days between western disturbances. Usually, there's only a gap of 3-4 days in two WDs, and as a result the wind direction keeps on changing. This time, the cold winds continued unabated from north-northwest for over 10 days in absence of a strong western disturbance," Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private forecaster, said.

The India Meteorological Department said the mean maximum temperature for December 2019 will be below 19 degrees Celsius, the lowest since December 1997 (when it was 17.3 degrees Celsius) and the second-lowest since 1901, when IMD started keeping the records. The factors responsible for such a cold December are a "very long spell" of icy winds and a layer of fog lingering over vast swathes of the northern plains for 10-12 days, the experts said.

The wind speed has remained moderate, dispersing the fog near the ground. But a layer of fog persisted in the upper atmosphere at a height of 2,000-3,000 feet, from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh, which did not let sunlight penetrate through to the ground.

"Due to hazy sunshine and cold winds, the day temperatures remained low," Palawat said. Srivastava said a change in wind direction on Sunday did not help much as the easterly winds blowing from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi are also very cold.

Usually, easterly winds are comparatively warmer and increase the temperatures, he said. "So, both northwesterly and easterly winds are cold and causing a drop in the mercury," he said.

Easterly winds have brought moisture which has led to formation of dense fog, further affecting the day temperatures, said both of them. Since December 14, Delhi has been witnessing "severe cold/cold days". A streak of cold days is known as a "cold spell". This means Delhi has recorded a 16-day December cold spell, the longest after the 13-day cold spell in 1997.

According to IMD, a "cold day" is when the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below normal. A "severe cold day" has the maximum temperature at least 6.5 degrees Celsius below normal. Delhi experienced its coldest recorded December day since 1901 on Monday, recording a maximum of just 9.4 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Videos

Latest News

Fake registrations being done on DDA website for regularisation of unauthorised colonies: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that registrations being done on a DDA website for regularisation of unauthorised colonies were fake and claimed not a single person had submitted documents for registry. Fake reg...

Irdai levies Rs 3 cr penalty on Maruti Insurance Brokers

Irdai has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Maruti lnsurance Brokers Pvt Limited MIBL, the largest insurance broker in the country, for violation of various regulatory norms. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Irda...

Russia says U.S. strikes on Iraq and Syria are unacceptable

Russias Foreign Ministry said on Monday that U.S. air strikes on Iraq and Syria were unacceptable and counterproductive, and urged all sides to avoid fuelling tensions in the region.The U.S. military carried out the strikes against an Irani...

R'than govt notifies GST Ordinance

The Rajasthan government on Monday notified Goods and Service Tax Amendment Ordinance 2019. The Ordinance will make it easier to implement Goods and Service Tax system in the state. It will come into effect from January 1, 2020, an official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019