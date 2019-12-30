One-day special session of Assam Assembly on January 13

A one-day special session of Assam Assembly has been called on January 13, a state government release said here on Monday. The House will meet at 9.30 am on January 13, the release said.

The opposition Congress and All India United Democratic Front had petitioned the Assembly Speaker to call for a special session of the Assembly in view of protests in the state against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. PTI ESB RG RG.

