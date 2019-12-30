Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha CM releases draft architectural plan of Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project, seeks suggestions

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday released the draft architectural plan of Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project, Puri, and called upon people to give their suggestions by January 15.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 21:43 IST
Odisha CM releases draft architectural plan of Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project, seeks suggestions
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released the Draft Architectural Plan of Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project. . Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday released the draft architectural plan of Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project, Puri, and called upon people to give their suggestions by January 15. The plan would be given a final shape by February next year.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the people of Odisha, particularly people of Puri, for their cooperation and active participation in the project. "The names of all who have donated their land for this great project will be engraved for eternity in the heritage corridor. The land acquired for the heritage corridor by the Government Departments will be recorded in the name of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath. I would like to solicit your valuable suggestions by January 15, 2020 on this draft plan so that we will come up with a final plan by February 2020," he said.

The Chief Minister said the components relating to security and functionality will be added by top professionals in their respective fields. The plan includes an open-air theatre to popularise Odisha's culture and art, CCTVs.

In October, Odisha Cabinet had approved projects worth Rs 3,208 crore under "Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture" (ABADHA) scheme for Puri to develop it as world-class heritage city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sambhal district deputy collector dismissed for irregularities in land allocation: UP official

The Uttar Pradesh government has dismissed Sambhal district deputy collector Omvir Singh Yaduvanshi for alleged irregularities in allocation of land during his tenure as a tehsildar in Aligarh, a senior official said on Monday.In a statemen...

Union Minister lauds JIPMER for good health care services

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday lauded health care services rendered by the Centrally sponsored JIPMER here and said it has also distinguished itself in research work. He was speaking after i...

Mumbai may have at least two operational metro lines in 2020

If things work as planned, Mumbai will have at least two operational metro lines in 2020 connecting the western suburbs of the city. The two corridors, Metro Line-2A Dahisar-DN Nagar and Metro Line-7 Dahisar East-Andheri East are proposed t...

AAP criticises Thackeray over induction of Ajit Pawar as dy CM

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Monday invoked alleged irrigation scam that occurred during the tenure of previous Congress-NCP government to allege that the new Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi MVA dispensation has given a free run to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019