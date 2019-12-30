Delhi: Father-son duo held for killing man after altercation

A 46-year-old man and his son have been arrested in outer Delhi's Bawana for allegedly killing a person after an altercation with him, police said on Monday. Vijay Kataria and his son Chirag (18), who are residents of Bawana, were nabbed near Hanuman temple on Saturday, they said.

The victim, Rahul (32), lived in the same area and was shot dead at around 8.15 pm on Friday, the police said. Investigation revealed that Kataria was in an inebriated state and abusing anyone passing in front of his house. Soon, he slapped a passerby and got into a fight with him, said B K Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (crime).

Rahul was present there and tried to intervene in the scuffle. Kataria then called his son outside, who allegedly shot dead Rahul with a country-made pistol, Singh said. After the incident, both Kataria and Chirag fled, the officer added.

Rahul, who worked as a data operator, was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.