New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Following are the top stories:

Following are the top stories: NATION DEL112 DEF-CDS-BIPIN RAWAT Gen Bipin Rawat appointed Chief of Defence Staff New Delhi: Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat was on Monday appointed the country's first Chief of Defence Staff whose mandate will be to bring in convergence in functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force. DEL91 2ND LD ALL WEATHER Fogged out Delhi shivers on coldest recorded December day, cold wave tightens grip on N India New Delhi/Noida: Winter tightened its icy grip across large parts of north India, particularly the national capital where the maximum temperature dipped to 9.4 degrees Celsius making Monday the city's coldest recorded December day since 1901.

DEL108 JK-2NDLD RELEASE Five Kashmiri political leaders released after four months of detention, NC welcomes move Srinagar: Five political leaders, who had been under preventive detention for the past 148 days, were released from the MLA hostel on Monday by the Union Territory administration of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. BOM33 MH-LDALL MINISTRY Maha: Uddhav inducts son, 35 others; Ajit Pawar back as Dy CM Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Over a month after coming to power in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expanded his Cabinet by inducting 36 ministers, including his son Aaditya and some Gen-next leaders from political families, while NCP's Ajit Pawar made a comeback as deputy CM.

DEL100 UP-LDALL PRIYANKA No place for violence, 'revenge' and NRC in country: Priyanka Gandhi Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his government’s handling of the protests over the citizenship law and asserted that “people will not allow" NRC in the country. DEL115 LD INFANT DEATHS Infant deaths: Toll climbs to 91 at Kota hospital as 14 more children die, BJP to send central panel Kota (Raj): Fourteen more infants have died at the J K Lone hospital here in the last five days, taking the number of deaths to 91 this month at the facility, officials said on Monday.

DEL104 PM-LD FIRE Minor fire at PM's residential complex; PM's house, office not affected: PMO New Delhi: A minor fire broke at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg inside the residential complex of the prime minister but his residence and office were not affected by it, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. DEL85 PM-2NDLD CAA BJP leaders drive 'India supports CAA' campaign on social media New Delhi: Seeking to mobilise support for the amended citizenship law, BJP leaders on Monday launched a campaign on social media to highlight its features with the hashtag of "India Supports CAA", with Prime Minister Narendra Modi posting a video of spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev backing the legislation.

DEL82 CBI-3RDLD ARMS Gun-licensing racket: CBI searches premises of two senior IAS officers; 17 locations raided Srinagar/Jammu: The CBI on Monday carried out searches at 17 locations in the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and three states, including the premises senior IAS officers Yasha Mudgal and Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, in two cases related to an alleged gun-licensing racket unearthed by Rajasthan Police in 2017, officials said. FOREIGN FGN33 BANGLA-ENVOY-LD DEATH Bangladesh's former foreign secretary Muazzem Ali dies, Jaishankar expresses grief Dhaka: Syed Muazzem Ali, Bangladesh's former foreign secretary and a "good friend" of India, died due to old-age complications at a hospital here on Monday. He was 75.

FGN32 NEPAL-INDIA-BORDER Nepal preparing for talks with India on Kalapani: FM Gyawali Kathmandu, Dec 30 (PTI) Nepal is preparing to fix a date for talks with India to resolve the Kalapani border issue, Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali said on Monday. By Shirish B Pradhan..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

