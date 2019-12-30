Barnwal transferred to Personnel, Administrative Reform and

The Jharkhand government onMonday transferred senior IAS officer Sunil Kumar Barnwal tothe Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Raj Bhasadepartments, an official release said

Barnwal, a 1997 batch IAS officer was the secretary tothe chief minister in the previous Raghubar Das government

He was also holding additional charge of the secretaryof the Information and Public Relations department, therelease added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

