Sambhal district deputy collector dismissed for irregularities in land allocation: UP official

The Uttar Pradesh government has dismissed Sambhal district deputy collector Omvir Singh Yaduvanshi for alleged irregularities in allocation of land during his tenure as a tehsildar in Aligarh, a senior official said on Monday.

In a statement, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, "Yaduvanshi was posted as tehsildar in Kol tehsil of Aligarh district from 2013 to 2015. Based on complaints that during this period, he had given a government land worth Rs 5 crore to an individual in a faulty manner, he has been dismissed."

