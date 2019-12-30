Left Menu
Delhi Police writes to HC to appoint claims commissioner to estimate damage during anti-CAA protests

The Delhi Police has written to the high court requesting it to appoint a claims commissioner to draw an estimate of the damage to properties during the anti-CAA protests and "investigate liability", sources said on Monday. In a letter to the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court, the police said the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests resulted in losses to government exchequer.

"During these anti-CAA/NRC protests, there has been massive and extensive damage of public and private property including public transportation, causing huge losses to government exchequer," the letter stated. The Delhi Police has registered 10 criminal cases against those involved in rioting and arson.

A senior official said a Special Investigation Team has already been set up to probe the cases. The Delhi Police sought the appointment of claims commissioner to "estimate the damages and investigate liability as per a 2009 Supreme Court order that deals with damage to public and private property and recovery from perpetrators.

"It is requested that necessary orders may kindly be issued for appointment of a Claims Commissioner to estimate the damages and investigate the liability in the interest of justice," the letter said. Earlier this month, the national capital witnessed large scale violence and arson against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

Protesters torched four public buses and two police vehicles in south Delhi's New Friends Colony on December 15. In another protest at Seelampur in northeast Delhi, the angry protesters set a mobile toilet, two motorbikes on fire and damaged three buses and two police booth.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government also sought recovery of losses incurred during the anti-CAA protests in the state. Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Monday said railway property worth Rs 80 crore was damaged during protests across the country against the amended citizenship law and the recovery will be made from those found involved in arson and violence.

