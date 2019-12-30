Goa govt to identify GST evaders through special drive

The Goa government will launch a special drive in January next year to identify GST evaders. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday chaired a meeting of Finance and Commercial Taxes departments to review implementation of the Goods and Services Tax and revenue augmentation in the coastal state.

"In the drive to be launched in January, 2020, field staff will identify those business persons who have not taken GST registration even though they are liable to do so and have evaded paying tax," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement. When the new tax regime came into force on July 1, 2017, there were only 23,378 registered taxable persons in Goa, as against 40,139 registered taxable persons, it said.

PTI RPS AP NSK NSK.

