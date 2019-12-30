Uttarakhand: 22-year-old Japanese trekker rescued from Chani camp

A 22-year-old Japanese trekker was rescued from Chani camp near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand by the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) on Monday. The Japanese trekker has been identified as Marco.

According to officials, the trekker was unable to continue with his trek after sustaining an injury in his leg in Chani camp near Kedarnath. On getting the information about the incident, a team was dispatched from Sonprayag post for the rescue. The team reached the spot and gave him first aid, an official said.

After the first aid, the Japanese trekker was taken to Gaurikund Hospital on a stretcher. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.