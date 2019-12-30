ASI suspended, another cop booked for self-immolation of man at police station in Delhi

Nearly six months after a 37-year-old man immolated himself at Nihal Vihar police station alleging police inaction in a case, two policemen have been booked and one of them has been suspended, officials said on Monday. On July 3, the man went to the police station and set himself afire alleging police inaction and harassment in a case pertaining to two persons beating him up.

The man had allegedly recorded the incident on his phone through Facebook Live. After an inquiry by a subdivisional magistrate, two separate cases -- one for abetment of suicide and another under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act -- have been registered against two policemen. One of them, Assistant Sub Inspector Vijay Kumar, has been suspended, the police said.

